Premier Doug Ford’s 2018 mandate letter promised to hold cabinet ministers accountable

After Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives were swept into office in June 2018, ending 15 years of Liberal rule, newly minted Premier Doug Ford provided his cabinet ministers a new north star. He would run a government defined by ethics, accountability and a province that was strictly “for the people.” In a series of mandate letters given to newly appointed cabinet ministers in 2018, Ford laid out in painstaking detail exactly what he meant by “for the people” — words that would eventually clash with the premier’s actions six years later with his government embroiled in the Greenbelt land swap scandal. The content of Ford’s mandate letters have been closely and fiercely guarded since CBC News attempted to obtain them using freedom of information laws in 2018. In an attempt to keep the letters confidential, the Ford government fought the CBC all the way to Canada’s Supreme Court, arguing the letters should be considered cabinet records and therefore exempt from disclosure. The Supreme Court has been deliberating since April whether the letters should be publicly released — a potentially precedent-setting decision for future governments across the country on whether private instructions to publicly paid ministers can be kept confidential. In early September, however, Global News obtained the letters from a source not authorized to release them publicly, and then independently verified their authenticity. For the first time since Premier Doug Ford’s election in 2018, his secretive letters to cabinet ministers can be made public in full.

'This will not happen to us' Shortly after being sworn into their new roles, in 2018, Doug Ford’s cabinet ministers would have recieved a letter that contained both ideological and practical instructions to be carried out during the government’s first term. Advertisement The premier said he was “adamant” his government would follow through on its election promise of being “for the people” and putting voters and taxpayers at the centre of every decision they made. “For far too long, too many people have been neglected or ignored by previous governments who become entrapped in a bubble of elite interests,” Ford said in the letter. “I am determined that this will not happen to us.” Several years later, during his second mandate after a landslide election in 2022, Ford came face to face with accusations of corruption and cronyism. His political foes levelled the criticisms after Ontario’s auditor general found “a few select developers” were granted “preferential treatment” during the government’s “biased” Greenbelt land swap. Land swapped out of the Greenbelt at the end of 2022 increased in value by $8.3 billion, the auditor general said. With a handful of well-connected developers set to win big, Ford stood accused of the same things he vowed would not happen. The auditor general later told the Globe and Mail the government had given voters the perception that “back door” access is the “way you get things done in Ontario.” Back in 2018, Premier Ford seemed weary of that very problem. “Before you take any action, be sure to ask yourself a simple question, ‘Is this good for the people?’” the letter asks. “Only pursue courses of action that, directly or indirectly, will make a positive difference for the kind of people who cannot afford expensive lobbyists.” View image in full screen Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes a bow after bragging about his election victory during Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday, July 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

‘The highest ethical standard’ The 2018 mandate letters also spelled out detailed standards under which ministers would be held by Premier Doug Ford “personally” as he attempted to “restore trust and accountability” in Ontario’s government. “I also expect you to hold yourself to the highest ethical standard, both on and off the job, and lead by example in fostering a culture of respect within your office and in your ministry,” Ford advised his cabinet ministers. “We must show Ontarians why they can believe in government again and why they can trust their publicly elected officials,” the letter stated. The first-term mandate letter stands in sharp contrast to the second-term Greenbelt scandal in which former-Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark was found to have violated the Members’ Integrity Act for failing to properly oversee his staff proper during the land selection process. Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner suggested Clark was attempting to “hide from accountability” by turning a blind eye to important policy decisions being implemented by staff. Clark, who had been the minister since Ford’s first election in 2018, resigned from his post on Sept. 4. View image in full screen Ontario PC leader Doug Ford supporters react to his victory in the Ontario provincial election at his election night headquarters in Toronto on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

'We will be accountable for our actions' In the 2018 mandate letter, Ford also suggests he would be keeping a close watch on his cabinet ministers, ensuring they would be kept in line with the new cabinet philosophy. Advertisement “I expect the opposition to hold us to account — and rightfully so,” Ford said. “But I will also personally be holding you accountable for your actions.” Both Ford and Clark declared the “buck stops with me” as they defended their role in the land swap ordeal, with the premier repeatedly rebuffing calls to fire the housing minister. However, the scandal has cost Steve Clark and his then-Chief of Staff Ryan Amato their jobs after the auditor general and integrity commissioner uncovered deep flaws in the process to open up the Greenbelt. Premier Doug Ford refused to fire Clark or call for Amato to be fired. View image in full screen Ontario Premier Doug Ford arrives to a press conference at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute in Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby