Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Edmonton air quality off the charts as smoke looms over the city

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 2, 2023 3:55 pm
Wildfire smoke in Edmonton on Thursday, July 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Wildfire smoke in Edmonton on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Global News
As wildfires continue to burn throughout western and northern Canada, Environment Canada has issued a number of air quality statements, including for the Edmonton area.

Edmontonians awoke Saturday morning to a thick haze of smoke and strong fire smell, as the air quality index (AQHI) hit 10-plus by noon. The AQI is rated on a 10-point-scale.

Doctors are urging vulnerable populations, including seniors, young children and those who have pre-existing lung conditions to take extra precaution and limit their exposure to the smoke.

“If you have to be outside, wearing a mask would probably be a helpful intervention, just so you can harness that filtering potential of the mask,” said respirologist Dr. Grace Lam.

Breathing in smoke, over time and at a concentrated level, is going to affect anyone, she said, including by irritating and inflaming the lungs and breathing pathways. People with pre-existing lung conditions — be it asthma or smoking-related — are more susceptible to these irritants at a lower concentration, she added.

The city’s air quality is forecast to improve through the long weekend with it dropping down to a 4 — moderate risk — according to Environment Canada. However, officials warn that with wildfires being unpredictable, tracking the smoke becomes challenging.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

