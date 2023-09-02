Edmonton air quality off the charts as smoke looms over the city

Send this page to someone via email

As wildfires continue to burn throughout western and northern Canada, Environment Canada has issued a number of air quality statements, including for the Edmonton area.

Edmontonians awoke Saturday morning to a thick haze of smoke and strong fire smell, as the air quality index (AQHI) hit 10-plus by noon. The AQI is rated on a 10-point-scale.

Doctors are urging vulnerable populations, including seniors, young children and those who have pre-existing lung conditions to take extra precaution and limit their exposure to the smoke.

“If you have to be outside, wearing a mask would probably be a helpful intervention, just so you can harness that filtering potential of the mask,” said respirologist Dr. Grace Lam.

Breathing in smoke, over time and at a concentrated level, is going to affect anyone, she said, including by irritating and inflaming the lungs and breathing pathways. People with pre-existing lung conditions — be it asthma or smoking-related — are more susceptible to these irritants at a lower concentration, she added.

The city’s air quality is forecast to improve through the long weekend with it dropping down to a 4 — moderate risk — according to Environment Canada. However, officials warn that with wildfires being unpredictable, tracking the smoke becomes challenging.