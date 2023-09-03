Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in Halifax on Labour Day

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 7:00 am
Labour Day falls on Sept. 5 this year and is a designated retail closing day throughout Nova Scotia. View image in full screen
Labour Day falls on Sept. 5 this year and is a designated retail closing day throughout Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Monday is Labour Day in Canada and is a designated retail closing day throughout Nova Scotia.

The statutory public holiday is a day to celebrate the achievements of workers and continue to advocate for employee rights.

The day’s origin stems from the labour union movement, which advocated for eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

As a result, several businesses and services will be closed or operating on reduced hours throughout the Halifax area.

Retail

All grocery stores, including Atlantic Superstore, Sobeys, and Costco, will be closed. Some pharmacies will be closed while others could have limited hours.

The Mic Mac Mall and Halifax Shopping Centre will be closed.

NSLC outlets will be closed on Monday, although private wine and beer stores may be open.

CIBC, Scotiabank, RBC, and all other banks are closed on Labour Day.

Bus and ferry service

In a Halifax Regional Municipality release, the city said that all buses will be operating on a holiday schedule for Labour Day.

Ferry services will be limited to the Alderney ferry on Monday as there will be no departures from the Woodside ferry terminal.

The Alderney ferry service will run at a half-hour frequency beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

Parking

On-street parking will be free on Monday.

Recreation, programs, and libraries

Most municipally operated facilities will be closed on Monday, with some exceptions.

All splashpads and outdoor pools are now closed for the season but Chocolate Lake Beach, Kearney Lake Beach, and Penhorn Lake Beach will remain open for the long weekend, but without lifeguard supervision.

The Emera Oval will be open, depending on the weather, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All public libraries throughout the Halifax area will be closed for the Labour Day holiday.

Municipal contact centre

The municipality’s 311 phone service will be closed on Labour Day, although urgent calls can still be reported during the holiday.

The 311 Contact Centre will return to regular operating hours on Tuesday.

Garbage collection

There will be no garbage, organics, or recyclables collection on Labour Day, as the service regularly scheduled for Monday instead occurred on the previous Saturday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday.

Canada Post

Canada Post won’t be collecting or delivering any mail on Monday. It will resume regular operations on Tuesday.

Fire Safety

In accordance with the city’s noise by-law, fireworks are not permitted on Labour Day.

