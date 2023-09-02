Judge imposes fine to University of Guelph after worker injured while unloading soil

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario judge has fined the University of Guelph after a worker was injured on campus.

In a news release, the university pled guilty to a charge of violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act on Aug. 23 and was fined $50,000.

The worker was unloading 20 bails of soil from a truck on May 18, 2021 when a pump truck hauling the soil rolled forward. They say the worker jumped off the mechanical liftgate and landed on the ground resulting in serious injuries.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development determined that the worker did not receive sufficient training to properly operate the pump truck and liftgate.

In addition to the fine, the university will also pay a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge which is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.