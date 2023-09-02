Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge imposes fine to University of Guelph after worker injured while unloading soil

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 2, 2023 6:00 am
A newly published University of Guelph study has found that the wage gap between men and women with PhDs has closed. The University of Guelph in Guelph, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 24, 2017. Published in the journal "Higher Education Policy," the study entailed analyzing data from Statistics Canada's sweeping 2013 National Graduates Survey, which surveyed trades, college and university graduates three years after graduation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon. View image in full screen
A newly published University of Guelph study has found that the wage gap between men and women with PhDs has closed. The University of Guelph in Guelph, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 24, 2017. Published in the journal "Higher Education Policy," the study entailed analyzing data from Statistics Canada's sweeping 2013 National Graduates Survey, which surveyed trades, college and university graduates three years after graduation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon. Global news/Matt Carty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ontario judge has fined the University of Guelph after a worker was injured on campus.

In a news release, the university pled guilty to a charge of violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act on Aug. 23 and was fined $50,000.

The worker was unloading 20 bails of soil from a truck on May 18, 2021 when a pump truck hauling the soil rolled forward. They say the worker jumped off the mechanical liftgate and landed on the ground resulting in serious injuries.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development determined that the worker did not receive sufficient training to properly operate the pump truck and liftgate.

Trending Now

In addition to the fine, the university will also pay a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge which is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsOccupational Health and SafetyUniversity of GuelphTrainingMinistry of LabourInjuredworker
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices