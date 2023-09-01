Elm tree pruning ban ends across Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s province-wide ban on pruning elm trees ended Friday.

The ban is in place each year from April 1 to August 31 with the intent of not attracting elm bark beetles, who transmit dutch elm disease, to newly cut trees during a time where they are most active.

The city of Saskatoon said provincial regulations also prohibit storing, transporting or using elm wood for anything, adding this includes firewood, wood chips, slabs and branches.

It said the only permitted transportation of the wood is to the city landfill for disposal.

The city said elm trees make up about 25 per cent of the urban forest in Saskatoon, adding that it had confirmed several cases of dutch elm disease during the summer.

“The City will continue surveillance and testing of public and private elm trees in the surrounding areas with an intensive search for elm material and other sources of infection,” the city said.

Residents can report unhealthy looking elm trees by submitting an online form or calling urban forestry at 306-975-2890.