Roadways altered in Waterloo as students move in this weekend

With students set to return to the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University this weekend, the City of Waterloo has announced a number of traffic alterations to help with the move-in.

From Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m., there will be no left turns from Ezra Avenue onto Albert Street, from University Avenue into the entrance to Laurier or from University Avenue to Sunview Street.

There will also be no left turns allowed from the Wilfrid Laurier University Science Building parking lot exit to King Street.

In addition, Lester Street will become a one-way street with traffic only allowed to drive northbound between Seagram Drive and University Avenue. In addition, there will be no left turns from that street onto University Avenue.

Finally, there will be no parking in several locations, including Bricker Avenue from Clayfield Avenue to King Street, Marshall Street from Brighton Street to Regina Street, Lester Street from Seagram Drive to University Avenue and Regina Street from Hickory Street to University Avenue.