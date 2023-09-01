2 arrested after angler’s backpack stolen along Ganaraska River in Port Hope, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Bewdley, Ont., face multiple charges including fraud following a theft reported along the Ganaraska River in Port Hope, Ont., on Thursday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers responded to a report of a stolen backpack while an angler was fishing along the river in the area of Mill Street.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby business and with help from the angler, were able to identify two suspects.

The suspects were arrested shortly after in the area. Police

A 55-year-old man and 30-year-old woman, both from Bewdley, were each charged with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, along with one count each of fraudulent possession of a credit card, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man, who police determined had an outstanding arrest warrant on similar charges, was also charged with theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody for a future court date in Cobourg. The woman was released on an undertaking with a future court appearance in Cobourg.