Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Selkirk RCMP on lookout for missing man

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 7:25 pm
Selkirk RCMP need public assistance finding a man reported as missing on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Selkirk RCMP need public assistance finding a man reported as missing on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mounties are asking for help from the public in a search for a missing man.

On Wednesday evening, Selkirk RCMP got a report that Randy John Vandale disappeared from his home in Selkirk.

Randy John Vandale.
Randy John Vandale. Manitoba RCMP

Police say the 50-year-old was last heard from on August 29 at around 8p.m., and he has been missing since.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Cops ask that if anyone has seen Vandale, or has information about where he might be, to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Mounties still looking for missing Portage la Prairie man 15 months after disappearance'
Mounties still looking for missing Portage la Prairie man 15 months after disappearance
RCMPmissing personCrime StoppersSelkirkPublic AssistanceDisappearanceManitoba Missing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices