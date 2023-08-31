Selkirk RCMP on lookout for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are asking for help from the public in a search for a missing man.

On Wednesday evening, Selkirk RCMP got a report that Randy John Vandale disappeared from his home in Selkirk.

Randy John Vandale. Manitoba RCMP

Police say the 50-year-old was last heard from on August 29 at around 8p.m., and he has been missing since.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities and his family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Cops ask that if anyone has seen Vandale, or has information about where he might be, to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.