Constituent support for Steve Clark remains despite Greenbelt land swap

Steve Clark appeared contrite before Queen’s Park reporters within 24 hours of an integrity commissioner report that found the housing minister did not provide proper oversight over the green-belt land-swap.

“We’re putting a plan in place to create that trust and to regain that trust.”

But Clark says he’s not stepping down as the minister overseeing housing in the province. Meanwhile, in the heart of his home riding of Leeds-Grenville, Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, people like resident Joan Foley are still supporting the career politician.

“He’s been good here, he’s been nominated for a long time,” Foley said.

Ontario Liberal leadership candidate Ted Hsu says Clark needs to resign and is calling for a public inquiry to get to the bottom of the scandal.

“You can have a commission that can compel witnesses to testify under oath and also compel the production of documents,” Husi said.

Even his constituents like Foley are leery of some of the details of what has fast become a black eye for the government. “I think getting rid of greenspace is not a good idea. We’re losing it fast.”

But it hasn’t shaken the support from people like Peter Trought for the man that has represented them in Queen’s Park since 2010.

“I don’t think that this should be something that’s going to … dislodge him completely from his position or whatever,” Trought said. “He started out as a young man and he became mayor of Brockville, he’s done a lot of good things”

And while Clark doesn’t appear to be in trouble with his constituents, the RCMP are assessing whether or not to open an investigation into the Greenbelt land swap, which would possibly mean more questions to be answered by Clark.