Canada

Okanagan Rail Trail near Vernon to undergo temporary closures

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 8:06 pm
A map showing the location of the Okanagan Rail Trail closure.
A map showing the location of the Okanagan Rail Trail closure. RDNO
A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail near Vernon will undergo temporary closures for nearly two weeks next month for rockfall mitigation.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says the work will take place Sept. 11 to 22, with the trail being closed on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closed section will run from Kickwillie Loop Road to Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, but will be open on weekends and on weekdays after 5 p.m.

Etiquette urged when using the Okanagan Rail Trail

The regional district says a detour route is available via the Kal Crystal Waters Trail.

“Those planning on using the detour route are advised that the Kal Crystal Waters Trail has steeper grades than the Okanagan Rail Trail and is therefore more challenging,” said the RDNO.

“We ask trail users to please respect all closure notices and follow detour signage as needed.”

Cougar knocks rider from bike prompting Whistler trail closures
