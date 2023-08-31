Body of missing hiker recovered near popular cliff in South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A man died while hiking in the South Okanagan earlier this week, say police.

Oliver RCMP say they received a report on Monday of an adult male who went missing while in the Vaseux Lake area on Sunday evening.

Police say the man went paddleboarding, and that his paddleboard was located well up on shore.

“The man had communicated with his family from the top of McIntyre Bluff, having sent them pictures with no indication of any concerns for his well-being,” said Oliver RCMP.

A search ensued on Monday, with Penticton Search and Rescue called in. A search-and-rescue helicopter, an RCMP plane and Police Dog Services were also utilized, but the man wasn’t located.

On Tuesday morning, though, the man’s body was located at the base of McIntyre Bluff — a well-known landmark in the Okanagan.

According to Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR), 13 personnel were deployed, along with a canine team from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

“Searchers covered a large and complex area, including steep terrain, cliffs, unstable slopes, and the nearby Okanagan River,” said PENSAR.

“After eight hours of searching and with darkness settling in the search was suspended until morning.

“On Tuesday morning RCMP officials received new information, and PENSAR was re-engaged to transition the SAR response from a search to a recovery effort in the McIntrye Bluffs area.”

The body recovery took most of the day, said PENSAR.

“This is a tragic result for the family of the deceased,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth. “The Oliver RCMP and Victim Services will continue to support them through this difficult time.

“Thank you to Search and Rescue for their assistance in recovering the victim from this dangerous and challenging location.”