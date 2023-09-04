Basketball referees wanted to officiate games in Guelph and area

Send this page to someone via email

An organization in Guelph is recruiting basketball officials for the upcoming season.

In a news release, the Guelph Board of Approved Basketball Officials says the combination of the growth of the sport and the retirement of some of its members means there is a need for additional referees.

“Every year we like to recruit new referees to help keep the game going,” said Rusty Lovelock, GBABO recruitment officer and secretary-treasurer.

The group covers more than 2,000 games from high school to house league across Guelph, Wellington County and Dufferin County.

Lovelock said they will provide participants with an on-court training program that will be run by experienced referees.

“The basics, the rules, of course, are important, how to handle people, being physically fit, all the nuts-and-bolts types of things,” Lovelock said. “The training program is very, very basic. But we start all of our referees at that level.”

In addition to learning about officiating and the sport of basketball itself, there are many skills people can develop through refereeing such as managing people, organizing and leadership.

“It is a way to remain physically active and stay involved in the game,” Lovelock said, adding that it is a great way to earn extra money.

The program is open to anyone 14 years of age and older. The first meeting goes Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes High School on Westmount Road.

For more information on the program, contact Rusty Lovelock at 519-821-3013 or rusto@rogers.com.