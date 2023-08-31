Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Families of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims want sincere RCMP apology: lawyer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2023 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia shooting inquiry report slams RCMP response to 2020 tragedy'
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry report slams RCMP response to 2020 tragedy
An inquiry looking into the deadliest mass shooting in modern Canadian history released its final report today, with damning findings and historic recommendations. The Mass Casualty Commission says immediate action is needed to address the mental health crisis from the attacks in several rural Nova Scotia communities three years ago. As Callum Smith reports, it also calls for an external review of the RCMP. – Mar 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A lawyer representing a majority of the families affected by the April 2022 mass shooting in Nova Scotia says they have yet to see any “concrete change” by the RCMP.

Michael Scott says there has been little contact with the national police force since an inquiry report released in March detailed widespread failures in how the Mounties responded to Canada’s worst mass shooting.

In a story first reported earlier this week, the Globe and Mail released details of an internal memo from assistant commissioner Sorab Rupa calling for a “timely and decisive” acknowledgment of those failures.

Scott says the families are still waiting for a meaningful apology that accepts that mistakes were made in responding to the rampage that resulted in 22 people being murdered.

In an emailed response, an RCMP spokeswoman says the force is working on the inquiry’s recommendations in order to address “gaps in our approach.”

Story continues below advertisement

Robin Percival says the RCMP is planning an initial inquiry response update on its website next month to be followed by a “more significant” public update later in the fall, along with the release of a strategy and action plan.

Trending Now

The Mass Casualty Commission found significant failings in the RCMP response to the tragedy, from a failure to quickly issue public alerts to a disregard of evidence provided by witnesses.

The commission’s more than 3,000-page report also found that the Mounties were ill-trained and ill-equipped to deal with the situation as it unfolded.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.

More on Canada
RCMPMass Shootingnova scotia shootingNS RCMPMass Casualty CommissionNS Shooting
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices