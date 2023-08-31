Sailboat abandoned after items unloaded into rental van, Ontario police seek answers

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking to talk to the owner of a sailboat reported abandoned this week or the two men seen unloading items from it last week.
Police were contacted about an abandoned boat on Wednesday at the Port Stanley Habour in Central Elgin.
According to police, investigators have found that two men docked the boat in the Port Stanley channel, south of the bridge, at around 1:15 p.m. last Friday.
They unloaded several items off the boat into a rental Home Depot-branded van and then left the area, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
More on Canada
- Ottawa ‘watching closely’ as provinces change school policy on pronouns, names
- Why some Canadians are ‘pooling their resources’ to afford a home
- Convoy planning to break N.W.T. evacuation order urged to stay away as state of emergency extended
- European airline introduces kid-free zone on flights. Is Canada next?
Comments