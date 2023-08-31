Sailboat abandoned after items unloaded into rental van, Ontario police seek answers

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are seeking to talk to the owner of a sailboat reported abandoned this week or the two men seen unloading items from it last week.

Police were contacted about an abandoned boat on Wednesday at the Port Stanley Habour in Central Elgin.

According to police, investigators have found that two men docked the boat in the Port Stanley channel, south of the bridge, at around 1:15 p.m. last Friday.

They unloaded several items off the boat into a rental Home Depot-branded van and then left the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

#ElginOPP investigating an abandon vessel in the Port Stanley Harbour. The OPP would like to speak to the owner of the vessel or the 2 individuals seen with the vessel leaving in a Home Depot branded rental van on August 25. Anyone with info please contact OPP or @tipsstthomas^bp pic.twitter.com/cdU7R6Rx8z — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 31, 2023