Canada

Sailboat abandoned after items unloaded into rental van, Ontario police seek answers

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 1:54 pm
A photograph of a sailboat in a harbour.
Provincial police say this boat was reported abandoned in Port Stanley Harbour. supplied by OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are seeking to talk to the owner of a sailboat reported abandoned this week or the two men seen unloading items from it last week.

Police were contacted about an abandoned boat on Wednesday at the Port Stanley Habour in Central Elgin.

According to police, investigators have found that two men docked the boat in the Port Stanley channel, south of the bridge, at around 1:15 p.m. last Friday.

They unloaded several items off the boat into a rental Home Depot-branded van and then left the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

