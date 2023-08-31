Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba police watchdog investigating use of force after arrest near Dauphin

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 12:39 pm
The IIU is investigating a serious injury near Dauphin.
The IIU is investigating a serious injury near Dauphin. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba’s police watchdog say they’re investigating an arrest near Dauphin, Man. which left a man with three broken ribs.

The Independent Investigation Unit says on Tuesday RCMP tried pulling over a man who was speeding and driving a motorcycle dangerously on Highway 5 near Dauphin.

Other units arrived when multiple attempts to stop him were unsuccessful.

During the suspect’s arrest a police dog was used to restrain him before more force was used by officers which resulted in “serious injuries” and a visit to the hospital, the IIU said in a press release.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or has information is asked to call police.

As the investigation is ongoing no further details were provided.

Click to play video: 'Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU'
Off-duty RCMP officer accused of uttering threats, racial comments at Winnipeg family: IIU
Manitoba RCMPIIUDauphinIndependent Investigation UnitPolice use of forceIIU investigationdauphin police
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices