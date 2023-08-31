Manitoba police watchdog investigating use of force after arrest near Dauphin

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s police watchdog say they’re investigating an arrest near Dauphin, Man. which left a man with three broken ribs.

The Independent Investigation Unit says on Tuesday RCMP tried pulling over a man who was speeding and driving a motorcycle dangerously on Highway 5 near Dauphin.

Other units arrived when multiple attempts to stop him were unsuccessful.

During the suspect’s arrest a police dog was used to restrain him before more force was used by officers which resulted in “serious injuries” and a visit to the hospital, the IIU said in a press release.

Anyone who may have seen what happened or has information is asked to call police.

As the investigation is ongoing no further details were provided.