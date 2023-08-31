Manitoba police watchdog investigating use of force after arrest near Dauphin

Manitoba’s police watchdog say they’re investigating an arrest near Dauphin, Man. which left a man with three broken ribs.
The Independent Investigation Unit says on Tuesday RCMP tried pulling over a man who was speeding and driving a motorcycle dangerously on Highway 5 near Dauphin.
Other units arrived when multiple attempts to stop him were unsuccessful.
During the suspect’s arrest a police dog was used to restrain him before more force was used by officers which resulted in “serious injuries” and a visit to the hospital, the IIU said in a press release.
Anyone who may have seen what happened or has information is asked to call police.
As the investigation is ongoing no further details were provided.
Comments