Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Fall leisure guide out for residents, says City of Winnipeg

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 11:49 am
The city of Winnipeg's fall 2023 leisure guide is now available for viewing online Aug. 31. View image in full screen
The city of Winnipeg's fall 2023 leisure guide is now available for viewing online Aug. 31. Global News
With the 2023 fall leisure guide now available to view online, Winnipeggers have to wait only a little longer to register for programs.

The guide, offering a variety of recreation and leisure programming, can be viewed online. Registration begins on Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. for city residents, while non-residents can register on Sept. 14.

According to the city, registration can be done:

Those planning to register for fall activities using the online portal can check to see if they’re able to login to their account prior to the registration date. Any issue with account access, according to the city, can be directed to 311.

This fall, the city is switching swimming lessons to the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program from the Canadian Red Cross. An online transition chart shows the appropriate program level to register for.

Tips for Winnipeg spring and summer leisure guide registration
