Fall leisure guide out for residents, says City of Winnipeg

With the 2023 fall leisure guide now available to view online, Winnipeggers have to wait only a little longer to register for programs.

The guide, offering a variety of recreation and leisure programming, can be viewed online. Registration begins on Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. for city residents, while non-residents can register on Sept. 14.

According to the city, registration can be done:

Those planning to register for fall activities using the online portal can check to see if they’re able to login to their account prior to the registration date. Any issue with account access, according to the city, can be directed to 311.

This fall, the city is switching swimming lessons to the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program from the Canadian Red Cross. An online transition chart shows the appropriate program level to register for.