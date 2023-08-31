Menu

Canada

N.S. band teacher faces sexual assault charges after victim comes forward: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 11:48 am
Colchester County RCMP said they've charged a former band teacher with several sexual assault offences after a survivor came forward and provided details of their experience. View image in full screen
Colchester County RCMP said they've charged a former band teacher with several sexual assault offences after a survivor came forward and provided details of their experience. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A former band teacher is facing sexual assault charges related to incidents in Valley, N.S., between 2005 and 2007 after a survivor came forward last Friday, police say.

In a media release, police said they identified the survivor, who was a youth at the time, who provided details on Aug. 25 about being sexually assaulted by a former band instructor during their time at the Cobequid Educational Centre.

Police said they were notified about the “historical sexual assaults” and got in contact with the survivor through their investigation process.

Officers arrested Lorna Elaine Letcher, 65, on that same day.

Story continues below advertisement

Letcher, who’s also from the community of Valley, has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. She was released on conditions, including not to be in contact with anyone under the age of 18, and is expected in court on Oct. 25.

The Colchester County District RCMP added they’re aware that the accused is a volunteer at the Redcliff Middle School in the Valley.

“(She) has also provided music lessons from her residence in the past,” police said.

“Investigators believe there may be additional survivors and is reaching out to offer support and encourage anyone who may be a survivor to come forward by contacting your local police or RCMP Detachment.”

Police said any additional survivors will be able to discuss an incident with authorities before making a decision to further participate in the investigation or court process.

