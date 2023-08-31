Metro workers to vote on 2nd tentative agreement after month-long strike

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area are voting this afternoon on a second tentative deal, which if ratified will end a more than month-long strike.

The Montreal-based grocer and the Unifor bargaining committee reached a deal on Wednesday.

The deal came one day after Metro was granted a temporary injunction restricting secondary picket lines that blocked fresh product deliveries to its stores.

The more than 3,700 workers have been on strike since July 29 after rejecting the first tentative agreement, which was recommended by the bargaining committee.

The workers have been calling for their pandemic “hero pay” to return, as well as better working conditions and more full-time jobs.

Unifor Local 414 president Gord Currie said Wednesday that the new tentative deal acknowledges workers’ economic struggle.