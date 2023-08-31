Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prince Edward County family losing 75-year-old family residence

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 31, 2023 9:07 am
Click to play video: 'Prince Edward County family losing 75-year-old family residence'
Prince Edward County family losing 75-year-old family residence
The McCormack family is being forced to move out of their summer fishing home after the federal government terminated their lease.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The McCormack family has been living at Point Traverse in Prince Edward County, Ont., for 200 years. They are a family of fishers who have been living in the area since long before it was turned into a national park.

They were allowed to remain there after it received park status but now the federal government wants them out, terminating the lease on the cottage that serves as the family’s summer fishing home.

Fifth-generation fisherman Jordan McCormack is furious.

“This is 200-plus years of history down here. They’re attacking my grandmother, Roxy Lancaster, and all the leaseholders down here at Point Traverse. I believe it’s wrong. This building here has been here for 75 years, and it doesn’t hurt absolutely anything to be here,” he said.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Environment says terminating the leases will “allow Environment Climate Change Canada to restore the area to its natural state, ensure compliance with the Canada Wildlife Act, and keep all visitors and staff safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The use of National Wildlife Area lands for commercial or private purposes is not allowed under the Canada Wildlife Act,” it added.

Lancaster, who lives at the cottage full-time in the summer, is upset at the prospect of moving out.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much or I’ll probably start crying. But I’m really upset, because I’ve worked so hard. When we heard about this in December 2022, I asked why.”

Trending Now

Other members of the family, like Tim McCormack, are worried that this termination could lead to a domino effect.

“It’s important that we have this place here, because we’re afraid that the more we lose, it’s going to continue on, and the harbour could be gone within a year or two as well.”

Even though the McCormack family has to say goodbye to this cottage that’s been in the family for three-quarters of a century, they plan to continue their fight — and will look for a way to appeal the decision.

More on Canada
Federal GovernmentFishingPrince Edward CountyEvictionFishermenMinistry of the EnvironmentCanada Wildlife ActFamily residencepoint traverse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices