Prince Edward County family losing 75-year-old family residence

The McCormack family has been living at Point Traverse in Prince Edward County, Ont., for 200 years. They are a family of fishers who have been living in the area since long before it was turned into a national park.

They were allowed to remain there after it received park status but now the federal government wants them out, terminating the lease on the cottage that serves as the family’s summer fishing home.

Fifth-generation fisherman Jordan McCormack is furious.

“This is 200-plus years of history down here. They’re attacking my grandmother, Roxy Lancaster, and all the leaseholders down here at Point Traverse. I believe it’s wrong. This building here has been here for 75 years, and it doesn’t hurt absolutely anything to be here,” he said.

In a statement to Global News, the Ministry of Environment says terminating the leases will “allow Environment Climate Change Canada to restore the area to its natural state, ensure compliance with the Canada Wildlife Act, and keep all visitors and staff safe.”

“The use of National Wildlife Area lands for commercial or private purposes is not allowed under the Canada Wildlife Act,” it added.

Lancaster, who lives at the cottage full-time in the summer, is upset at the prospect of moving out.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much or I’ll probably start crying. But I’m really upset, because I’ve worked so hard. When we heard about this in December 2022, I asked why.”

Other members of the family, like Tim McCormack, are worried that this termination could lead to a domino effect.

“It’s important that we have this place here, because we’re afraid that the more we lose, it’s going to continue on, and the harbour could be gone within a year or two as well.”

Even though the McCormack family has to say goodbye to this cottage that’s been in the family for three-quarters of a century, they plan to continue their fight — and will look for a way to appeal the decision.