Police are investigating a serious collision in Caledon, Ont.

In a tweet just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on Airport Road near Charleston Sideroad.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Officers said Airport Road is closed from Highway 9 to Charleston Sideroad.

“Please avoid the area,” police wrote in the tweet.

Police said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

–More to come…

Update: Airport Road closure is now from Charleston Sideroad to Highway 9. Additional details will be provided as they become available. — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 30, 2023