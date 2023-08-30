COVID-19: Risk index moves to moderate for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time this summer, Peterborough Public Health raised the region’s risk index for COVID-19 to a “moderate level on Wednesday.

The health unit in its weekly update reported that some local COVID-19 indicators are increasing, including percent positivity of PCR tests (now at a high level) and wastewater surveillance (now at a moderate level).

Other levels such as case rate and outbreaks remain at low. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Local Risk MODERATE. With back to school around the corner – stay home if you feel unwell, test for COVID (we have RATs available for pick up), wear a well-fitted mask in high-risk settings, gather outdoors (hiking is fun!) or in well-ventilated spaces. Link in bio select "NEWS" pic.twitter.com/UV8hFUKe3M — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) August 30, 2023

The current transmission risk of other respiratory viruses remains at low.

“A continued increase in respiratory virus activity is anticipated headed into the fall,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott. “We are asking the community, especially those who may be at an increased risk for severe symptoms, to review the COVID-19 and Respiratory Virus Risk Index weekly. The Risk Index is intended to provide residents with an understanding of their current risk for infection and guidance on staying safe this season.”

The first Canadian case of the new COVID-19 variant BA.2.87 was confirmed in British Columbia this week.

“As new variants continue to emerge globally, like BA.2.86, it is important to remember that guidance for prevention of COVID-19 infections remain the same,” said Piggott. “PPH continues to monitor dominant strains of COVID-19 in the community and will keep the community updated if there are any emerging variants of concern.”

Case data as of Aug. 30:

Active cases: 26

Deaths: 147 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 11 since the Aug. 23 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 26. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 661 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began. There have been 59 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 11,550 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 11,377 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.5 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks: The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There is one active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon — Royal Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared on Aug. 12. An outbreak was declared on at Peterborough Retirement Residence on Aug. 28.

Vaccination: Approximately 82 per cent of residents have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Six per cent of residents have had a booster dose (three or more) in the last six months.