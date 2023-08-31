Labour Day 2023: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

See more sharing options

As the Labour Day approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Labour Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will close for an hour in mid-afternoon.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

LCBO stores will be closed

There will be five Beer Stores fully open in the region including the following locations: 250 Bleams Road in Kitchener, 624 King St. N. and 70 Weber St. N. in Waterloo, as well as 200 Franklin Boulevard and 150 Holiday Inn Drive in Cambridge.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Labour Day

The following are open in Cambridge on Monday:

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

McDougall Cottage

The following are closed in Cambridge on Monday:

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

All Idea Exchanges and arenas

Cambridge City Hall

William E. Pautler Centre

Allan Reuter Centre

David Durward Centre

Ted Wake Centre

John Dolson Centre

W.G. Johnson Centre

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Labour Day

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following will remain open Monday:

Splashpads and outdoor pools are open

Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses

Activa Sportsplex will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Budd Park indoor soccer facility will be closed but the outdoor facilities will e open for scheduled rentals

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

Joseph Schneider Haus

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

Kitchener Market

All libraries and indoor swimming pools

The Aud, Sportsworld Arena, Don McLaren Arena, Grand River Arena and Lions Arena

community centres

TheMuseum

Homer Watson House

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Labour Day

The following are open in Waterloo on Monday:

Moses Springer Community Centre: the building will be closed but the outdoor pool will open for its regular schedule

RIM Park opens at 4 p.m.

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex and Swimplex – building open until 10 p.m. Pool opens at 12:15 p.m.

The following are closed in Waterloo on Monday:

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer and Sports Centre

Community Pavilion

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo Service Centre