Canada

Former Toronto Zoo tiger dies after anesthesia accident in Colorado

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2023 1:45 pm
Mila, an Amur tiger, is shown in this undated handout photo. A Colorado zoo has shared the death of a 2-year-old tiger who had previously lived at the Toronto Zoo after an accident involving anesthesia. A statement by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo. says the tiger, who's name was Mila, died due to a fatal spinal injury after slipping off of a waist-high bench while on anesthesia for a serious dental issue that required surgery. View image in full screen
Mila, an Amur tiger, is shown in this undated handout photo. A Colorado zoo has shared the death of a 2-year-old tiger who had previously lived at the Toronto Zoo after an accident involving anesthesia. A statement by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colo. says the tiger, who's name was Mila, died due to a fatal spinal injury after slipping off of a waist-high bench while on anesthesia for a serious dental issue that required surgery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Zoo
A Colorado zoo says a two-year-old tiger that previously lived at the Toronto Zoo has died after an accident involving anesthesia.

A statement by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says the tiger named Mila died on Friday from a spinal injury after slipping off a waist-high bench while on anesthesia for a serious dental issue that required surgery.

The statement says Mila, an Amur tiger, was moved from the Toronto Zoo to Colorado in March on a future breeding recommendation and after showing signs that she was ready for her own space away from her mother

The Toronto Zoo is calling the news “heartbreaking” and says it is establishing a fund in honour of Mila to support endangered species conservation projects in the wild.

Amur tigers are critically endangered, with only around 500 in their natural habitats and about 100 in zoos in the United States and Canada.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says it is working with the Toronto Zoo to process the loss and is focused on preventing such accidents in the future.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

