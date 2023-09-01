What’s open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County over the Labour Day long weekend

See more sharing options

As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the next few days.

Labour Day is Monday, Sept. 4.

Barrie residents are not permitted to use fireworks on the Labour Day weekend.

Public facilities

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Barrie Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.

City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Monday.

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is not enforced on statutory holidays. Waterfront parking is enforced 24-7, 365 days a year.

The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

The Simcoe County Museum is open for regular operating hours Monday between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday.

Garbage collection

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling or yard waste collection in Barrie on Monday. Collection will occur one day later throughout the rest of the week.

There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.

All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed on Monday.

The Barrie landfill will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Barrie Transit will run according to an extended Sunday service schedule on Monday.

GO Transit will be operating on its Sunday schedule on Monday.

LINX Transit will not operate on Monday, except Route 4, which will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

Malls

Georgian Mall will be closed on Monday.

Tanger Outlets will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Place hours might differ depending on the store on Monday.

Other services

Most LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.

Most Beer Stores will be open on Monday.

Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart hours may vary depending on location. People can check store hours at iamsick.ca.

Hours at restaurants and other service outlets may vary over the holiday. People are advised to check websites or call ahead before heading out.