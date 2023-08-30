Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3,500 ‘affordable’ rental homes on the way, B.C. asking for proposals

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 30, 2023 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Unaffordable Vancouver Rentals'
Unaffordable Vancouver Rentals
Vancouver is the least affordable city in Canada for renters. Robert Patterson from the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre discusses the causes behind the issue – Aug 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The next phase of building thousands of new affordable rental homes in B.C. has begun, as the province is asking for proposals to be submitted.

More than 3,500 rental homes will be built and funded through the latest round of funding with the Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF).

“We are in a housing crisis, and this new round of CHF funding will ensure more people have access to an affordable place to live by creating approximately 3,500 homes,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C. minister of housing.

“This is a significant step toward our goal of 20,000 CHF-funded homes by 2032, as our province increases its housing stock faster than ever so people have the homes they need now and into the future.”

Click to play video: 'DTES residents spoof video of $2,000 a month rental'
DTES residents spoof video of $2,000 a month rental

The province has invited non-profits, First Nations, municipalities and other organizations to submit proposals, which will be accepted until mid-November.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposals will be evaluated for the 3,500 new homes, which are expected to be finalized for early 2024.

“We welcome this response to the desperate and growing need for more safe, secure, affordable housing for British Columbians,” said Thom Armstrong, the Co-operative Housing Federation of British Columbia’s CEO.

“Help is on the way for 3,500 more households that are struggling to make ends meet in this overheated housing market.”

Projects will be prioritized based on several criteria, including prioritized populations and the effect the project would have in addressing the community’s affordable rental housing need. Project-development funding will also be available for projects that require further development to prepare them for the next CHF funding call.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s rental prices hit new record'
Vancouver’s rental prices hit new record

The CHF is a $3.3-billion investment to build more than 20,000 affordable rental homes for people with moderate and low incomes by 2031-32.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Approximately 9,000 of these homes are open or underway throughout the province.

Under the CHF program, most residents (70 per cent) pay rent geared to income, where rent is generally based on 30 per cent of household income.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Rental scams on the rise in Canada'
Consumer Matters: Rental scams on the rise in Canada
BC governmentBC HousingBC Housing CrisisBC rentalBC rental housingBC govbuilding bc community housing fundBC government rental housingBC government rental housing investmentBC rental units
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices