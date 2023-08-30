S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading as energy and tech stocks rise

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in energy and technology stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.19 points at 20,361.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.71 points at 34,866.38. The S&P 500 index was up 10.80 points at 4,508.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 53.63 points at 13,997.39.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents US compared with 73.57 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up 27 cents at US$81.43 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.10 at US$1,974.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.84 a pound.