Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Metro grocer says tentative deal reached with Unifor workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2023 8:41 am
Click to play video: 'Metro strike: Unifor president demands ‘good pay’ as secondary picket lines begin'
Metro strike: Unifor president demands ‘good pay’ as secondary picket lines begin
RELATED: Metro strike: Unifor president demands 'good pay' as secondary picket lines begin.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Metro Inc. says it has reached a tentative agreement with Unifor covering striking workers at 27 Metro grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area.

Details of the tentative deal were not immediately available.

The company says the agreement will be submitted to the employees for a ratification vote which is expected to take place shortly.

The employees went on strike on July 29 after rejecting an earlier tentative agreement that the union described as their best in decades.

Trending Now

During the weeks-long dispute, Metro workers began secondary picket lines at two distribution centres, preventing stores from receiving fresh products, a move for which the grocer was granted a temporary injunction.

Metro and Unifor went back to the bargaining table on Tuesday, a month after the strike began and the same day the injunction was granted.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
UniforGreater Toronto AreametroGrocery StoresMetro grocery storeMetro grocery storesUnifor workersMetro stores
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices