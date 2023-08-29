Stolen car suspect who entered police vehicle after foot chase fatally shot: RCMP

A man who allegedly entered a police vehicle following a stolen car chase was shot and killed in B.C.’s Interior on Sunday night.
On Tuesday, Revelstoke RCMP said the incident started with a stolen car report at 11 p.m., with the vehicle owner contacting police around 45 minutes later that it had been located, though it fled away.
“Officers were able to locate the vehicle and during attempts to stop it, there was contact between the stolen vehicle and a police vehicle,” said Revelstoke RCMP.
“The man exited the vehicle and after a brief foot chase reportedly entered the police vehicle.”
The RCMP said an officer discharged a firearm, striking the man.
“Emergency Health Services attended and transported the man to hospital. He was later pronounced deceased,” said police.
The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO), has been notified.
“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” said the RCMP.
The IIO investigates all incidents involving serious harm or death in interactions with police.
