Shamattawa RCMP look for missing man

RCMP in Shamattawa are looking for a man missing in a canoe accident since last Friday.

Mounties say Abraham Beardy, 43, was last seen on Friday when he was canoeing with a woman on the Gods River when the vessel tipped. The woman made it to shore but it’s unknown if Beardy did.

Beardy is described as five feet 11 inches, 185 pounds, and with brown hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP and community members are searching the area on foot, by water and by air, but have yet to locate the man.

Anyone with information can call Shamattawa RCMP at 204-565-2350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.