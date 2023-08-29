Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian anti-crime researcher sentenced to 2 years in prison in Algeria

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2023 11:43 am
The lawyer for a a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison. Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine. Farrah appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Farrah family *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
The lawyer for a a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison. Raouf Farrah, who was born in Algeria but came to Canada as a teenager, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 8 in the city of Constantine. Farrah appears in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Farrah family *MANDATORY CREDIT*. TPH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The lawyer for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Raouf Farrah, who studies migration and criminal economies for an international anti-crime non-governmental organization, had been charged with publishing secret information and being paid to commit offences against public order.

His father, Sebti Farrah, a Montreal-area resident, received a one-year suspended sentence from the same court in the eastern Algerian city of Constantine.

Farrah’s lawyer, Kouceila Zerguine, says he plans to appeal the verdict.

Trending Now

Human Rights Watch has said Farrah’s arrest came amid a larger crackdown against Algeria’s pro-democracy movement and that anyone working for an NGO that isn’t perfectly aligned with government positions is at risk of arrest.

Farrah was born in Algeria but moved to Canada when he was 18.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Canadian researchHuman Rights WatchAlgeriaRaouf FarrahAnti-crime researchCanadian researcher detainedRaouf Farrah arrestRaouf Farrah detainedRaouf Farrah detention
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices