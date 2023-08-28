Menu

Crime

Arrest made after Manitoba RCMP seize package at airport in The Pas

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 5:00 pm
The Pas RCMP say one man was arrested after a package containing drugs was seized at the Grace Lake Airport on Aug. 25. View image in full screen
The Pas RCMP say one man was arrested after a package containing drugs was seized at the Grace Lake Airport on Aug. 25. Courtesy The Pas RCMP
A man was arrested after Manitoba RCMP were called to reports of a package containing drugs.

Mounties with the RCMP detachment in The Pas arrived at the Grace Lake Airport on Aug. 25 at approximately 8:20 a.m. There, they said a package containing drugs was dropped off and was intended to be delivered to Pukatawagan First Nation. Officers said airport employees inspected the package and found that it contained approximately 1,400 prescription pills and 770 grams of illicit cannabis.

A 36-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He also faces charges related to distributing illicit cannabis and the distribution of over 30 grams of dried cannabis under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15 in The Pas.

Police said they will continue to investigate.

