Politics

Northwest Territories lawmakers to discuss delaying October election over wildfire safety concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 3:12 pm
N.W.T. wildfires: Record-breaking temperatures could put region at risk for more fires
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos about the wildfire situation in the Northwest Territories.
The Northwest Territories legislature is to meet later today to discuss delaying a territorial election set for October because of wildfires.

The territory is scheduled to go to the polls on Oct. 3.

But because of massive evacuations in several communities and general safety concerns, the N.W.T.’s chief electoral officer has suggested that be pushed until November.

Some members of the territory’s legislature say there’s clear support for delay.

The territory operates by a consensus system without political parties, in which elected members choose the premier from among themselves.

Over the weekend, fire officials said cooler nights, high humidity and favourable winds have helped quiet the fire burning near Yellowknife.

But rising temperatures today were expected to increase fire behaviour both in the territorial capital and the community of Hay River, where flames were only a few kilometres from town.

