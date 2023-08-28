Menu

Canada

Teachers’ unions urged to take arbitration route to avoid strike: Ontario education minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 11:57 am
<div>Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is urging three teachers' unions to agree to a deal that avoids a strike. Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto, Friday,  Aug. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young</div>. View image in full screen
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is urging three teachers’ unions to agree to a deal that avoids a strike.

Last week, the province and the union that represents English high school teachers agreed to negotiate until the end of October and send outstanding issues to arbitration.

Lecce says he wants to make the same deal with the unions for elementary teachers, Catholic high school and elementary teachers and teachers in the French system.

He says that would allow negotiations to take place for two more months before going to arbitration.

The three other unions said last week they are not considering that at this time.

Lecce is set to meet with two of those unions this week and the other next week.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

