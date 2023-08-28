Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unifor autoworkers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 6:37 am
A sign announcing hiring is shown at the General Motors facility in Oshawa, Ontario on Monday April 4, 2022. Unifor members at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly for strike mandates, authorizing their bargaining committees to take labour action if collective agreements can't be reached. View image in full screen
A sign announcing hiring is shown at the General Motors facility in Oshawa, Ontario on Monday April 4, 2022. Unifor members at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly for strike mandates, authorizing their bargaining committees to take labour action if collective agreements can't be reached. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Workers at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can’t secure new collective agreements in the coming months.

Unifor, Canada’s largest private-sector union, says its members at Ford Motor Company, General Motors and Stellantis all voted between 98 and 99 per cent in favour of the strike mandate.

The vote took place over the weekend amid a pause in bargaining talks. The current batch of collective agreements, which cover 18,000 workers at the “Detroit Three” automakers, are set to expire before midnight on Sept. 18.

The results mirror a strike mandate handed down by members of the U.S.-based United Auto Workers union on Friday, who are negotiating with the trio of automakers at the same time.

Trending Now

Unifor National President Lana Payne issued a release saying the union’s bargaining teams are set to resume talks with support from members across the auto sector and are prepared to take any necessary action to achieve their goals.

Story continues below advertisement

She says their bargaining committees are focused on improving pensions, increasing wages and securing good union jobs in a future set to be dominated by electric vehicles.

More on Toronto
UniforGeneral MotorsGMFordstellantisford motor companyautomakersDetroit Three automakersautomakers strikeautomakers strike unifor
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices