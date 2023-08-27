Forecaster predicts lighter impact as Tropical Storm Franklin changes course

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says a tropical storm originally forecast to affect parts of southeastern Newfoundland this week is no longer expected to have much impact on land.

It says the latest models show Tropical Storm Franklin is tracking further south and more slowly than originally predicted, taking it further away from the province’s coast.

The centre says Franklin may graze the southern Grand Banks marine district, but those odds are decreasing.

Despite the change in the storm’s path, however, the centre says Atlantic Canada should still brace for heavy rain from Wednesday through Friday.

It says ocean swells are expected to bring heavy surf conditions to parts of the coasts of Nova Scotia and southern Newfoundland by Wednesday, especially now that Franklin is forecast to briefly reach Category 4 intensity on its journey north.

The centre originally planned to issue bulletins on the storm every six hours starting on Monday, but now says it will provide one update that day and another on Tuesday if required.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2023.