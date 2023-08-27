Recipe: Salmon Crudo with Cilantro Chili Dressing 

Forage’s new executive chef Craig Sung shows how to make salmon crudo with a delicious dressing.
Equipment
- Blender
- Mixing bowl
Ingredients
For Salmon Crudo
700 g salmon, de-boned, skin removed
250g salt
250g sugar
1 lemon zest
1 lime zest
1 orange zest
For Cilantro Chili Dressing
¾ cup Soy Sauce (200g)
5 Garlic Cloves (20g)
1.5 bunch of Cilantro
4 jalapenos, Deseeded and Chopped
2/3 cup of Sugar (140g)
2 Limes, Juiced (100g)
Instructions
for Salmon Crudo
- In a mixing bowl mix the salt, sugar, lemon, lime and orange zest together
- Take a large deep dish and spread ⅓ of the mixture on the bottom of the dish. Place the salmon on the top with the skin side down.
- Spread the remaining mixture on top of the salmon, covering it on all sides. Next cover the dish with cling film and refrigerate for four hours.
- After four hours remove the salmon from the cure mixture and wipe with a paper towel.
- Slice the salmon with a sharp knife and serve with cilantro chili dressing
for dressing
- Combine everything in the blender or, if using a hand blender, in a deep bowl. (If necessary, work in batches.) Blend at high speed until very smooth, at least two minutes, pausing occasionally to scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula.
Comments