Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Recipe: Salmon Crudo with Cilantro Chili Dressing 

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Salmon Crudo with Cilantro Chili Dressing'
Cooking Together: Salmon Crudo with Cilantro Chili Dressing
WATCH: Forage's new executive chef, Craig Sung, shows us how to make salmon crudo with a delicious dressing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Forage’s new executive chef Craig Sung shows how to make salmon crudo with a delicious dressing.

Equipment

  • Blender
  • Mixing bowl

Ingredients

For Salmon Crudo

700 g salmon, de-boned, skin removed

Story continues below advertisement

250g salt

250g sugar

1 lemon zest

1 lime zest

1 orange zest

For Cilantro Chili Dressing

¾ cup Soy Sauce (200g)

5 Garlic Cloves (20g)

1.5 bunch of Cilantro

4 jalapenos, Deseeded and Chopped

2/3 cup of Sugar (140g)

Trending Now

2 Limes, Juiced (100g)

Instructions

for Salmon Crudo 

  • In a mixing bowl mix the salt, sugar, lemon, lime and orange zest together
  • Take a large deep dish and spread ⅓ of the mixture on the bottom of the dish. Place the salmon on the top with the skin side down.
  • Spread the remaining mixture on top of the salmon, covering it on all sides. Next cover the dish with cling film and refrigerate for four hours.
  • After four hours remove the salmon from the cure mixture and wipe with a paper towel.
  • Slice the salmon with a sharp knife and serve with cilantro chili dressing

for dressing 

  • Combine everything in the blender or, if using a hand blender, in a deep bowl. (If necessary, work in batches.) Blend at high speed until very smooth, at least two minutes, pausing occasionally to scrape down the sides with a rubber spatula.
Global BC recipesCooking TogetherGlobal BC recipeforageglobal bc cooking togetherSalmon Crudo with Cilantro Chili DressingSalmon Crudo with Cilantro Chili Dressing recipe
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices