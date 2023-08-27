Winnipeg police seek public help in identifying suspected arsonist

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re looking for a suspected arsonist believed to be involved in three fires in Elmwood, including two at a church.

Officers responded to two active fires last week at the Iglesia de Dios Pentecostes church in the 400 block of Tweed Avenue, one at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 22 and the other at approximately 5 a.m. on Aug. 23. Firefighters brought the blazes under control, but the building was damaged beyond repair.

Officers also responded to a fire at an outdoor shed in the 300 block of Harbison Avenue West just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Police say one man may be responsible for all three fires.

“Through their investigation, investigators identified a suspect believed to have deliberately set all three fires in the above mentioned incidents,” Winnipeg police said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a white man, 45 to 55 years old, and between five-feet, seven inches and five-feet, 11-inches tall. The man has an average build and is balding with a full beard.

Investigators are asking help from the public in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS) or file a report online.