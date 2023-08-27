Small Edmonton businesses feel economic pressure as construction obstructs access

Send this page to someone via email

Construction along Gateway Boulevard and Whyte Avenue has been going on for months and has many business owners in the area seeing a drastic decrease in business.

Construction equipment and ripped-up roads and sidewalks, all the way to the doors of businesses south of Whyte Avenue, are making it difficult for pedestrians to not only walk along the road, but access businesses.

Churchill’s British Imports has been selling English treats to Edmontonians for 26 years and just opened a new location on Gateway Boulevard last summer. The store’s owner, Tony Badger, says this is one of the store’s busiest times, especially during Fringe Festival, which is taking place nearby, but the construction is causing a problem this year.

“The last week, access has pretty well been eliminated,” he said. “Vehicle traffic cannot access us off Gateway on 91st (Street) — that’s been for several weeks. The alley to get to the parking behind has been blocked and also pedestrian traffic is down to zero because it is completely blocked at the corner of Gateway and Whyte Avenue.”

Story continues below advertisement

The work is part of the Gateway Boulevard Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Project, which started last year. Crews began work on the stretch in front of the store and eight other businesses in June.

Badger says it’s resulted in a 70-per cent drop in business over the last two months.

“The city came to us and said, in writing, they would be maintaining local access at all times. They haven’t done that at all,” he said.

The city also hasn’t put up a sign listing the businesses that are open during the project like it said it would, Badger said.

“Just from a common sense standpoint, I don’t know why for two months they’ve had a complete blockage on this block when they’ve really only started working here in the past couple of weeks,” he added.

While there is a small path in front of the store, Badger says getting there is often tough and construction vehicles frequently block access.

He said it’s frustrating, but what’s more upsetting is the “total lack of respect in trying to deal with the city.”

Two of the seven businesses along the stretch have already closed down.

This is a frustration that is shared by Clair-i-tea, the business next door.

Story continues below advertisement

“The whole time they’ve got signs up saying ‘sidewalk closed,’ so even if they build a little walkway, they go ‘sidewalk closed’ so people just avoid it,” said the shop’s owner, Kris Dutchak.

The city, noting it can be challenging to operate a business during construction, told Global News: “Our records show short-term loss of front door access to businesses on Gateway Boulevard for walkway removal and construction, but that access was maintained at all times otherwise.”

Badger said what the city is saying is not the full reality of the situation for the businesses.

“We’ve been told it’s having little to no impact but if they come and take a look for an hour they’ll see the impact it is in fact having.

— with files from Mason DePatie, Global News