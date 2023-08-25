Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order downgraded for part of Lake Country

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 6:35 pm
B.C. wildfires: 'Thank you' to McDougall Creek firefighters
Firefighters battling the McDougall Creek Wildfire were greeted by a small crowd at shift change Thursday evening . Residents and firefighters alike traded tokens of appreciation. The crews are not just from West Kelowna but all over the province.
More wildfire-evacuated residents in the Central Okanagan were given the green light to return home on Friday afternoon.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations downgraded one of its evacuation orders affecting part of Lake Country, affecting scores of properties.

The Clarke Creek fire, which started last Friday, is currently estimated at 370 hectares, but is deemed to be held.

BC wildfires: Trudeau says first responders need to be allowed to do their job in Shuswap

It’s thought that embers from the McDougall Creek wildfire crossed Okanagan Lake and sparked the blaze, though BC Wildfire says the suspected cause is under investigation.

Areas now under evacuation alert include all properties south of Okanagan Center West. A map is available online.

Just one evacuation order remains in effect for Lake Country as of Friday, along with one evacuation alert.

B.C. wildfires: Travel and hotel restrictions lifted in West Kelowna

“Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period,” said Emergency Operations, noting that areas and roads under evacuation order remain closed to the public.

Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property.

“The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order,” said Emergency Operations.

“There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.”

B.C. wildfires: Cooler, favourable conditions help in Central Okanagan
