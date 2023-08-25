B.C. wildfires: Evacuation order downgraded for part of Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

More wildfire-evacuated residents in the Central Okanagan were given the green light to return home on Friday afternoon.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations downgraded one of its evacuation orders affecting part of Lake Country, affecting scores of properties.

The Clarke Creek fire, which started last Friday, is currently estimated at 370 hectares, but is deemed to be held.

The Clarke Creek fire, which started last Friday, is currently estimated at 370 hectares, but is deemed to be held.

It’s thought that embers from the McDougall Creek wildfire crossed Okanagan Lake and sparked the blaze, though BC Wildfire says the suspected cause is under investigation.

Areas now under evacuation alert include all properties south of Okanagan Center West. A map is available online.

Just one evacuation order remains in effect for Lake Country as of Friday, along with one evacuation alert.

Just one evacuation order remains in effect for Lake Country as of Friday, along with one evacuation alert.

“Residents of properties on evacuation alert must be prepared to leave their properties at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period,” said Emergency Operations, noting that areas and roads under evacuation order remain closed to the public.

Residents are encouraged to check the map before heading home to confirm the status of their property.

“The public is reminded, for the safety of the public and fire crews, please do not enter areas under an evacuation order,” said Emergency Operations.

“There are still many areas where active firefighting is underway and dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose a safety risk.”