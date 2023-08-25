Extreme weather pushing rural municipal funding to its limit

Send this page to someone via email

After Wednesday’s “one-in-100 years” rainstorm, rural communities in the counties surrounding London are asking the province to help foot the repair bill.

Environment Canada said Wednesday that the town of Glencoe received 135mm of rain. Multiple residents reported flooded basements, washed out roads, and sewage backing up.

The downpour even caused Dundonald Road to collapse, causing a large sinkhole to open. Ontario Provincial Police report that the sinkhole swallowed a transport truck, resulting in the death of its 59 year old driver.

Mayor of Southwest Middlesex, Al Mayhew, says the costs after the storm are significant.

“We have significant costs and property damage, there’s no question,” he explained. “We have asked the province if there can be some financial compensation for the losses and the expenses that we’ve incurred at the municipal level.”

Story continues below advertisement

He adds that HVAC trucks needed to be called in to prevent sewage backflow, which will cost the municipality $100,000 alone.

“Every $100,000 I spend, puts our taxes up 1%. So when we have a couple of $100,000 in damages, I do not want to put that on the levy, I have to find that money. So we’re gonna go to the province for this.”

View image in full screen Multiple residents reported heavy flooding throughout Southwestern Middlesex. Ontario Storm Reports/Facebook

He says they haven’t put together an official estimate, but taking into account what’s already been paid, plus any repair materials and wages for workers, it’ll be well into six figures.

Mayhew says that requests for funding have been put forward, and that he’s communicated with MPP and Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton about what the municipality needs.

Mayor of Warwick Township, Todd Case, declared a state of emergency after Wednesday’s storm, saying the declaration opens up partnerships and financial help.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been costly. And one of the reasons that we declared the emergency, was for the partnership opportunities, the opportunity to receive some funding through provincial opportunities and programs,” he explained.

“We’ll also have some opportunities to provide some funding for folks that are underinsured. We’re looking for every opportunity that may be out there, doesn’t mean we’re gonna get it. But at the same time, we definitely need to try.”

Southwest Middlesex decided against declaring an emergency, despite the rising costs.

“We coordinate with the county of Middlesex’s emergency measures coordinator, we have discussed this with her at length. And at this time, we feel that It’s not necessary to declare a state of emergency,” Mayhew explained.

Rural communities were identified as some of the most vulnerable when it comes to extreme weather in a 2019 report from the federal government. Many rural communities, including both Warwick and Southwestern Middlesex, have a mainly agricultural economy.

Mayor Mayhew says as weather events such as this increase in frequency, things are only getting harder for these communities.

“Some of these farmers have entire fields underwater. That comes at a cost too and it’s a cost that our agricultural community will have to bear. Climate change, global warming, whatever you want to call it, it’s costing the municipalities money.”