Canada

Pilot injured in helicopter crash near Grande Cache in western Alberta

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 4:44 pm
A Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter owned by Synergy Aviation in Alberta. View image in full screen
A Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter owned by Synergy Aviation in Alberta. Credit: Synergy Aviation
A pilot was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton after a helicopter crash near Grande Cache in western Alberta Friday morning.

RCMP from Grande Cache and Hinton, along with EPS and the Grande Cache Fire Department all responded just before 10 a.m. to reports of the crash.

Police said they arrived to find the pilot — the lone person of the helicopter — was conscious and breathing.

STARS Air Ambulance said a crew from Grande Prairie airlifted the pilot, a man in his 40s, to University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton in serious but stable condition. RCMP also said he was in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) deployed a team of investigators from Edmonton to Grande Cache on Friday afternoon.

It said it was going to investigate a helicopter crash involving a Robinson R44II registered to Synergy Aviation Ltd.

A Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter owned by Synergy Aviation in Alberta. View image in full screen
A Robinson R44 Raven II helicopter owned by Synergy Aviation in Alberta. Credit: Synergy Aviation

Grande Cache RCMP said it would remain on scene until investigators from the TSB arrive to take over the scene.

Synergy Aviation is an aerial pipeline monitoring company that also offers chartered flights, tours, and helicopter flights school services, according to its website.

The company based out of the Villeneuve Airport near Edmonton has a fleet of five aircrafts: a Cessna 172 and King Air 200 planes, and three helicopters, one of which was involved in Friday’s crash.

Global News reached out to Synergy Aviation for more information about the crash. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Grande Cache is about 415 kilometres west of Edmonton in the Alberta foothills.

