Pink fentanyl suspected in drug overdose spike in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have issued a drug poisoning alert for the City of Kawartha Lakes due to an increase in suspected drug poisonings over the last seven days.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit did not indicate how many overdoses had been reported. The health unit’s opioid overdose data report for Aug. 13-19 reported between one and four suspected overdoses within its jurisdiction, which includes Kawartha Lakes along with Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

The health unit advises that the latest spike in overdoses in Kawartha Lakes is likely due to pink-coloured fentanyl, known among drug users as “cotton candy.”

“This is an important reminder that the street drug supply is unpredictable, and a small amount of any drug can be fatal,” said Kate Hall, the health unit’s harm reduction health promoter.

Story continues below advertisement

The last alert issued by the health unit was on Aug. 1.

There were six suspected drug-related deaths in July within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The health unit advises anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, to take the following precautions:

Don’t use drugs alone — visit the Consumption Treatment Services site at 220 Simcoe St. in Peterborough (open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily).

Test a small amount of the drug before you use it.

Avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs.

Avoid using damaged or modified pipes/needles.

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend.

Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep multiple naloxone kits on hand which help reverse the effects of an overdose. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle-exchange sites. To find where to access naloxone, visit online.

The health unit urges anyone who sees a person experiencing drug poisoning to help. Call 911 and give the person naloxone.

“The Good Samaritan Act protects someone trying to help in an emergency from legal repercussions, and the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone on scene of an overdose from being charged for possessing or using drugs,” the health unit stated.

To anonymously report drug poisonings and drug-related information to assist in a more effective response, the health unit advises using the online submission form.