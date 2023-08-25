Two people dead, man arrested after head-on crash in rural Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman — both 20 — were killed in a head-on collision in Windsor Forks, N.S. Thursday night.

First responders, including West Hants District RCMP, responded to the crash on Hwy. 14 just before 11 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a white Ford F-150 had been travelling in opposite directions on Hwy. 14 when they collided,” RCMP wrote in a news release Friday morning.

Two people in the Monte Carlo — a woman from Three Mile Plains and a man from Newport Station — died at the scene.

A 22-year-old man from Three Mile Plains, who was the third passenger in the Monte Carlo, was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, the RCMP said the driver of the Monte Carlo, who was a 21-year-old Windsor man, was “displaying signs of impairment” and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The man was arrested for Impaired Operation Causing Death,” RCMP noted.

“The man provided samples of blood at the hospital, that will be analyzed to determine the concentration of alcohol, if any, in his blood. The man was later released without charge pending the outcome of the blood alcohol analysis.”

RCMP said a 53-year-old man and 49-year-old woman in the other vehicle received minor injuries and were also treated in hospital.