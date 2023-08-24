Cattle theft from pasture east of Calgary prompts RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are looking for the public’s help solving a case of cattle rustling from a property east of Calgary in Wheatland County.

On either the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 22 or the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 23, six longhorn cattle were removed from a pasture near Highway 564 and Range Road 262, about 25 kilometres east of Calgary.

Strathmore RCMP said it’s believed the cattle were loaded and hauled from the location using a truck and trailer.

The cows described as a mix of red/black steers and heifers weighing about 600 pounds each.

The animals had purple management tags (see photo) were not branded.

Both Mounties from the Strathmore detachment and the RCMP Southern Alberta Livestock Investigations Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information as to who is responsible for this theft, please contact RCMP Livestock Investigations at 403-701-1462.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.