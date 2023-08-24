Wild raccoon wrangled inside home after fighting with B.C. family

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Langford had to think quickly and brush off their animal handling techniques to capture a raccoon, on the loose inside a family home.

On Tuesday, West Shore RCMP officers received an “unusual” call for help. Moments later, a second call came that people were screaming inside a home. A third call came in to West Shore RCMP, that a dog had been attacked at the same location.

4:37 What to do when encountering raccoons in an urban setting

When officers arrived, they found an angry raccoon that was trapped in the bathroom by the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“As it turns out, the medium-sized dog had been attacked by a raccoon in the yard,” Cpl. Nancy Saggar said.

“The dog ran back into its home and was followed by the raccoon.”

After a “fight” with the family members inside, the raccoon was then relegated to the restroom.

1:59 UBC scientists on the caper to crack the mystery of raccoon intelligence

Typically, animal control would handle an issue like this, but Mounties said it was unable to attend, spurring the officers into action. They were able to wrangle the wild animal with a pole and a lacrosse stick.

The animal capture was caught on video by the homeowners and shared by police.

The residents of the home and the dog received minor injuries from the raccoon. It is unclear what happened to the raccoon after it was apprehended.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to West Shore RCMP for more information.