S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Losses in technology and base metal stocks helped lead the move lower by Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 46.98 points at 19,832.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 124.11 points at 34,348.87. The S&P 500 index was down 24.98 points at 4,411.03, while the Nasdaq composite was down 140.38 points at 13,580.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.74 cents US compared with 73.79 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was down 28 cents at US$78.61 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 50 cents at US$1,948.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$3.78 a pound.

