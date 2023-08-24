Menu

Canada

City plans to fly drone over downtown Guelph for data collection

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 24, 2023 11:47 am
A drone is flown in a residential neighborhood in Upper Moreland, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
Guelph residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they see a drone hovering above the city.

The City of Guelph says the drone will be used to collect topographic survey data for future reconstruction of the downtown streets.

The city plans to fly the drone on Friday (weather permitting), covering the area of Wyndham Street South, Carden Street, Wellington Street, Gordon Street and Neeve Street.

City plans to fly drone over downtown Guelph for data collection - image View image in full screen
City of Guelph

The city says the data will be collected by JD Barnes Ltd. Only information about the physical features will be collected and no photos or videos will be taken.

They say the initiative is part of the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown as an even more prosperous urban centre.

 

