Pelican Narrows youth charged with second-degree murder after serious assault

A youth from Pelican Narrows was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday after a serious assault resulted in death.

Saskatchewan RCMP officers said an altercation occurred between a youth and a 30-year-old man at a residence in Pelican Narrows shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the adult man was seriously injured. He died later at the local clinic.

The youth was arrested later in Pelican Narrows around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

He appeared in court in Pelican Narrows Wednesday while RCMP continued the investigation.