Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pelican Narrows youth charged with second-degree murder after serious assault

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 7:29 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP officers said an altercation had occurred between a youth and a 30-year-old man at a residence in Pelican Narrows shortly after midnight on Tuesday. . View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP officers said an altercation had occurred between a youth and a 30-year-old man at a residence in Pelican Narrows shortly after midnight on Tuesday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A youth from Pelican Narrows was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday after a serious assault resulted in death.

Saskatchewan RCMP officers said an altercation occurred between a youth and a 30-year-old man at a residence in Pelican Narrows shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the adult man was seriously injured. He died later at the local clinic.

Trending Now

The youth was arrested later in Pelican Narrows around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

He appeared in court in Pelican Narrows Wednesday while RCMP continued the investigation.

 

More on Canada
CrimeRCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsMurderPelican Narrows
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices