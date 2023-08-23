Menu

Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs sign Auston Matthews to 4-year contract extension

By Staff Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 5:21 pm
The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Auston Matthews.

The team announced Wednesday that Matthews has re-signed to a four-year contract extension.

The club said the average annual value of the contract is $13.25 million.

Matthews — who was signed on Feb. 5, 2019 — has one year remaining on his current contract.

In a tweet Wedesday, Matthews said he feels “fortunate to continue this journe as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey! ”

“I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain,” he wrote.

