Kitchener announces plan to provide new supports for city’s arts venues

The City of Kitchener says it is looking to enhance the arts and entertainment sector as it works to develop a new centralized service model.

The plan, which will support venues such as Centre in the Square, The Aud, The Registry Theatre and The Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts, is expected to offer shared marketing and office space, shared services such as ticketing and contract development as well as operational support, which includes the management of capital assets and the development of shared policies.

“In Kitchener, we’re not just talking about building a vibrant arts and culture scene, we’re actively making it happen,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

“Not only will this help make Kitchener a great place to live for our residents, but it will also benefit visitors and artists, and it will serve as a powerful economic driver for many years to come.”

The city hopes that the move will improve customer experience while also increasing the number and quality of events that come to Kitchener.

It is also hoping that the plan will increase audience sizes while also improving service to event promoters.

The city says it is looking to maximize the use of all of the facilities as it creates a new culture and entertainment team which will encompass its special events staff and arts and creative industries staff.